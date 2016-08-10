BRIEF-RCM Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Aug 10 R C M Technologies Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Rcm technologies, inc. Announces second quarter results

* Q2 revenue rose 0.2 percent to $45.4 million

* Board approved expansion and extension of its existing program to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock

* Board has approved an additional $5.0 million for use in repurchases, giving company a total of $5.6 million available for repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: