BRIEF-Tracon Pharma qtrly loss per share $0.68

Aug 10 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tracon pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Tracon pharmaceuticals inc says collaboration revenue for q2 of 2016 was $0.8 million, compared to $4.2 million for q2 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: