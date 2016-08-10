版本:
BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.58

Aug 10 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.58

* Global blood therapeutics reports recent business progress and provides second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

