版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Vitae appoints Scott Applebaum as general counsel and corporate secretary

Aug 10 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vitae pharmaceuticals appoints scott applebaum as general counsel and corporate secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐