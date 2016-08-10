BRIEF-TPI Composites Inc sees capital expenditures to be between $38 mln and $43 mln for second half of 2016

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10 percent dividend increase
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Tpi Composites Inc
* TPI Composites, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q2 sales rose 29.7 percent to $194.3 million
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.44
* Net sales for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased by $44.5 million or 29.7% to $194.3 million versus $149.7 million in same period in 2015
* TPI Composites Inc sees FY 2016 total billings $750 million to $760 million
* TPI Composites Inc sees capital expenditures to be between $38 million and $43 million for second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.