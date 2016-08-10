版本:
BRIEF-Points International sees FY 2016 revenue up 10-20 percent

Aug 10 Points International Ltd

* Points international ltd. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $83.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.2 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to grow 10% or more over 2015

* Fy2016 revenue view $339.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 to 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

