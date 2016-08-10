BRIEF-Points International sees FY 2016 revenue up 10-20 percent

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 Points International Ltd
* Points international ltd. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 revenue $83.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.2 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to grow 10% or more over 2015
* Fy2016 revenue view $339.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 to 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)