BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics Q2 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 10 Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results and recent operational highlights

* Q2 revenue $500,000 versus $100,000

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.48

* Q2 revenue view $196,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

