BRIEF-Maxpoint Interactive Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.87

Aug 10 Maxpoint Interactive Inc Says Revenue Ex

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.87

* Maxpoint interactive announces second quarter 2016 earnings results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $23.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $23.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.55, revenue view $25.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tac for q3 ending september 30, 2016 is expected to be between $23.5 million and $26.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share$1.02