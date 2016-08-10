版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Alpha And Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal Q4 and the fiscal year ended June 30

Aug 10 Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd

* Alpha And Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly revenue $91.4 million versus $81.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $93 million to $97 million

* Q1 revenue view $92.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐