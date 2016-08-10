BRIEF-Alpha And Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal Q4 and the fiscal year ended June 30

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces 10 percent dividend increase
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 10 Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd
* Alpha And Omega Semiconductor reports financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly revenue $91.4 million versus $81.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $89.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $93 million to $97 million
* Q1 revenue view $92.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.
