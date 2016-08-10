版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Avinger Inc Announces proposed public offering of common stock

Aug 10 Avinger Inc

* Avinger, Inc. Announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

