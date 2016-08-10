版本:
BRIEF-Franklin Street Properties offers 6.12 mln shares of common stock

Aug 10 Franklin Street Properties

* Franklin Street Properties announces offering of 6,125,000 shares of common stock

* To use net proceeds of offering to repay approximately $45.5 million under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Intends to use net proceeds to repay approximately $45.5 million under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

