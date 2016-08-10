版本:
BRIEF-Spark Networks reports Q2 earnings per share $0.01

Aug 10 Spark Networks Inc

* Spark Networks reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 26 percent to $9.1 million

* Spark Networks Inc qtrly ARPU $15.70 versus. $19.43

* Spark Networks Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

