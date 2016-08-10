BRIEF-CPI Card Group says CFO David Brush resigned

Aug 10 CPI Card Group Inc

* CPI Card Group announces transition of cfo

* CPI Card Group Inc says brush has agreed to remain as a part time executive consultant to co to assist with transition through June 30, 2017

* Says CFO David Brush resigned

* CPI Card Group Inc says board of directors will immediately begin search for a new CFO with assistance of a leading executive search firm