版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Determine inc posts Q1 loss per share $0.21

Aug 10 Determine Inc

* Determine announces 1st quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $6.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share billings increased 4.1 pct to $6.3 million in Q1 FY2017 from $6.0 million in Q1 FY2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐