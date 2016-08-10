版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Chipmos says July 2016 revenue fell 0.9 percent

Aug 10 Chipmos Technologies Ltd

* Chipmos reports July 2016 revenue

* July revenue fell 0.9 percent to twd 1.622 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

