BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming posts Q2 earnings per share $0.36

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 Great Canadian Gaming Corp
* Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue C$140.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$134.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)