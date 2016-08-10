版本:
BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming posts Q2 earnings per share $0.36

Aug 10 Great Canadian Gaming Corp

* Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue C$140.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$134.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

