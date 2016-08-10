版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Cynapsus Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.83

Aug 10 Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc

* Cynapsus Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results and recent developments

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.83

* Cynapsus expects its cash as of June 30, 2016 to be sufficient to fund company into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐