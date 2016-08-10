版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Kohl's Corp names Adrianne Shapira as new board member

Aug 10 Kohls Corp

* Kohl's Corporation announces board changes

* Dale Jones resigned as a member of board of directors of company

* Kohl's Corporation announces board changes

* Board of directors elected Adrianne Shapira as a new board member, effective immediately

* Jones tendered his resignation due to scheduling conflicts with his other personal and professional commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐