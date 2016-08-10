版本:
BRIEF-Globant reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

Aug 10 Globant Sa

* Globant reports 2016 second quarter financial results solid revenue growth and operating performance

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.27 to $0.31

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $318 million to $322 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $79.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly revenue increased to a record $79.9 million, representing 31.9 pct year-over-year growth

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $76.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $313.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.14 to $1.20

* Sees Q3 revenue $80 million to $82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

