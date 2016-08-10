版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-EnerSys reports Q1 fiscal 2017 results

Aug 10 EnerSys

* EnerSys reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 sales $600.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $599.3 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.14 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 guidance for non-GAAP adjusted EPS excludes an expected charge of $0.04 from ongoing restructuring programs and acquisition expenses

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐