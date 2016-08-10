版本:
2016年 8月 11日

BRIEF-CSRA FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 10 CSRA Inc

* CSRA announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Sees 2017 revenue $5,000 - $5,200 million

* FY2017 revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.91 - $2.04

* Sees 2017 free cash flow $300 million - $350 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

