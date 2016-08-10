BRIEF-CSRA FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 10 CSRA Inc
* CSRA announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Sees 2017 revenue $5,000 - $5,200 million
* FY2017 revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.91 - $2.04
* Sees 2017 free cash flow $300 million - $350 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)