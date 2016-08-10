BRIEF-TCP CEO resigns, unable to say when it will regain compliance with SEC reporting obligations

Aug 10 TCP International Holdings Ltd :
* TCP announces resignation of K.R. "kaj" Den Daas as CEO
and appointment of Brian Catlett as interim CEO; provides update
on audit committee investigation
* TCP International Holdings Ltd says board named Brian
Catlett, currently CFO, as interim CEO
* Based upon investigative procedures to date, company has
not identified any material adjustments to its financial results
* At present, unable to state when it will be in a position
to issue financial statements for three and nine months ended
Sept 30, 2015
* Unable to state when it will be able to issue financial
statements for fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2015, three months
ended March 31, 2016
* Also is unable to state when it will be able to regain
compliance with its SEC reporting obligations
* Board will engage a search firm to identify qualified
candidates for CEO position
* Named Zachary Guzy, currently company's global corporate
controller, as interim CFO
* Does not believe it will be able to regain compliance by
Sept 30, 2016 and intends to request further extension from NYSE
* Audit committee in process of obtaining "last pieces of
information" from banks in China, Hong Kong on certain payments
made by co's chairman
