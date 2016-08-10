版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Beigene Q2 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $1.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 10 Beigene Ltd

* Beigene reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per ads $0.73

* Revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $0.39 million, compared to $1.38 million for three months ended June 30, 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $1.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐