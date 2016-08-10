版本:
BRIEF-Profire Energy Q1 revenue view $5.0 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 10 Profire Energy Inc

* Profire Energy reports financial results for fiscal first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly total revenues $4 million versus $6.9 million

* Q1 revenue view $5.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues of $4 million, a decrease of 44% over same year-ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
