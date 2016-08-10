BRIEF-Zosano Pharma says expect to enroll 360 subjects at approximately 35 centers across United States for trial

Aug 10 Zosano Pharma Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Zosano Pharma reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Says remain on track to report data in q1 2017 in m207 efficacy trial for acute migraine

* Says expect to enroll three hundred and sixty subjects at approximately 35 centers across united states for trial