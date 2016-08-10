版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-New Residential investment says offering 20.0 mln common shares

Aug 10 New Residential Investment Corp

* New Residential announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 20.0 million common shares

* Says offering 20.0 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐