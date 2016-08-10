版本:
2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-LGL Group Q2 revenue $5.2 million

Aug 10 LGL Group Inc

* The LGL Group Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 4.4 percent to $5.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Order backlog improved 7.4% to $9.7 million at June 30, 2016 from $9.0 million at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

