BRIEF-Fidelity National announces completion of amendments to existing credit facility

Aug 10 Fidelity National Information Services Inc :

* FIS announces completion of amendments to existing credit facility and term loan agreement

* Unsecured revolving loan capacity remains $3.0 billion and maturity date is extended to Aug. 10, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

