BRIEF-CSC: Lizabeth Zlatkus appointed to the board

Aug 10 Computer Sciences Corp

* CSC Board announces new board member and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.14per share

* Says Lizabeth H. Zlatkus appointed to the board

* Says Zlatkus was a member of Hewlett Packard Financial Services board of advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

