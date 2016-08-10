版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Masonite International Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.02

Aug 10 Masonite International Corp :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 sales $514 million versus I/B/E/S view $512.8 million

* Masonite International Corporation reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "despite near-term uncertainly presented by recent Brexit vote, we remain confident in long-term prospects for UK housing market" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐