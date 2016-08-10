版本:
BRIEF-Orient Paper Q2 earnings per share $0.12

Aug 10 Orient Paper Inc :

* Orient Paper Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $38 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* "Expect that our tissue paper product segment will continue to experience strong growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

