公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Broadvision Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.53

Aug 10 Broadvision Inc

* Q2 revenue $1.9 million versus $2.2 million

* Broadvision announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

