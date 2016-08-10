BRIEF-Westell Technologies - "Experiencing improved order momentum in July and early August, which should result in a sequential revenue increase in 2Q17"

Aug 10 Westell Technologies Inc

* Westell Technologies reports fiscal first quarter 2017 revenue of $14.8m

* "We are now implementing comprehensive expense reduction plan that we announced last month"

* Westell Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Qtrly Non Gaap loss per share $0.06

* "Experiencing improved order momentum in July and early August, which should result in a sequential revenue increase in 2Q17"