中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics says reaffirming its 2016 financial guidance

Aug 10 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

* Aimmune Therapeutics announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Says reaffirming its 2016 financial guidance

* Qtrly loss per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

