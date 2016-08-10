版本:
BRIEF-Gulf Resources Inc - "We believe we will begin production on first well in October or November"

Aug 10 Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf Resources reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 revenue fell 4 percent to $47.6 million

* "We are looking for various strategies for reducing our cost structure in chemical segment"

* "We believe we will begin production on first well in October or November" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

