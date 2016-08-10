版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Pason reports Q2 loss per share C$0.13

Aug 10 Pason Systems Inc

* Pason reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 53 percent to C$27.2 million

* Q2 loss per share C$0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐