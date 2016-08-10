版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Medicure reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 10 Medicure Inc

* Medicure reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Says net revenue of $7.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2016, up 103 pct compared to $3.8 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐