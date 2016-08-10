版本:
BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.22

Aug 10 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$8.1 million versus C$3.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

