BRIEF-Quorum Health Corp posts Q2 loss per share $8.63

Aug 10 Quorum Health Corp Says Recorded Non

* Quorum Health Corporation announces second quarter 2016 operating results and updated 2016 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $8.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $529.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $572.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.15 billion to $2.2 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $2.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash impairment charges of $250.4 million during three months ended June 30, 2016

* In addition, recorded goodwill impairment charge of $200 million relating to carryover allocation of goodwill at time of spin-off transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: