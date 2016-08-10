版本:
BRIEF-Russel Metals posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.27

Aug 10 Russel Metals Inc

* Russel Metals announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue C$624 million versus I/B/E/S view C$687.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $624 million versus $761 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.27, revenue view C$687.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

