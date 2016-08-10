BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.13

Aug 10 Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Tricon Capital Group announces Q2 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.13

* adjusted basic earnings per share,adjusted diluted earnings per share for q2 2016 decreased by 29 pct and 21 pct to $0.12 and $0.11 respectively

* Second-Quarter assets under management ("AUM") increased by 27 pct year-over-year to $3.0 billion (C$3.8 billion)

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S