2016年 8月 11日

BRIEF-Shawcor Ltd posts Q2 loss per share C$0.65

Aug 10 Shawcor Ltd

* Shawcor Ltd announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.65

* Q2 revenue fell 36 percent to C$255.4 million

* Shawcor Ltd says order backlog at June 30, 2016 of $506 million improved by 41 pct from $358 million at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

