BRIEF-Aura Minerals Q2 loss per share c$0.01

Aug 10 Aura Minerals Inc

* Aura Minerals announces Q2 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue fell 6 percent

* Q2 loss per share C$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

