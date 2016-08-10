版本:
2016年 8月 11日

BRIEF-Corsa Coal qtrly revenues $18.7 million versus $39.7 million

Aug 10 Corsa Coal Corp

* Corsa Coal announces financial results for second quarter 2016

* Sees 2016 total sales of 1,350,000 to 1,650,000 tons

* Qtrly revenues $18.7 million versus $39.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
