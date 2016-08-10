BRIEF-Flowers Foods Inc - "Revised guidance takes into consideration soft consumer demand in bakery category"

Aug 10 Flowers Foods Inc
* Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.93
* Sees FY 2016 sales $3.93 billion to $3.986 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95
* Q2 earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 sales $935 million versus I/B/E/S view $949 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $3.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Revised guidance takes into consideration soft consumer
demand in bakery category"
