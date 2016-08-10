版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Flowers Foods Inc - "Revised guidance takes into consideration soft consumer demand in bakery category"

Aug 10 Flowers Foods Inc

* Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.93

* Sees FY 2016 sales $3.93 billion to $3.986 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.90 to $0.95

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 sales $935 million versus I/B/E/S view $949 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $3.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Revised guidance takes into consideration soft consumer demand in bakery category" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐