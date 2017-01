Aug 10 Black Hills Corp

* Black hills corp. Announces pricing of $700 million senior notes offering

* Debt offering consists of $400 million principal amount of 3.150% senior notes due 2027, priced at 99.949% of their principal amount

* Debt offering also consists of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 4.200% senior notes due 2046, priced at 99.455% of principal amount