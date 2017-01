Aug 10 EcoSynthetix Inc

* EcoSynthetix reports second quarter 2016 results

* Net sales were $2.9 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 compared to $4.1 million last year.

* Q2 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: