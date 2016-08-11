BRIEF-Silver Standard Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Aug 10 Silver Standard Resources Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Silver standard reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
* Annual silver production guidance for pirquitas mine has
been revised to between 9.0 and 10.0 million ounces
* Qtrly revenue $118.8 million versus $95.8 million
* Expect third and q4 mine production to increase, relative
to first half of 2016
* 47,124 ounces of gold sold in q2 of 2016, down 3% from
48,605 ounces of gold sold in q1 of 2016
* Q2 basic income per share $0.13
