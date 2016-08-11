版本:
BRIEF-Wilhelmina International Q2 earnings per share $0.10

Aug 10 Wilhelmina International Inc

* Wilhelmina International Inc reports record revenue for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $22.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

