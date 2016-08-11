BRIEF-Ag Growth qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 11 Ag Growth International Inc :
* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2016 results; declares dividends
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees H2 results to reflect a significant contribution from recent acquisitions, strong demand in Canada for farm products
* Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda excluding acquisitions will approximate 2015 levels
* Anticipates second half adjusted ebitda including acquisitions will be well above prior year results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Ag Growth International Inc qtrly diluted profit per share $0.35
* Qtrly trade sales $143.5 million versus $113.9 million
* Effect of higher input costs is expected to be more prominent in future quarters as previously procured steel is utilized
* Results in H2 of 2016, fiscal 2017 may be impacted by "significant increase" in steel prices experienced in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
